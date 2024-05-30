New traffic signal coming to intersection at ramp for I-75 in Montgomery County

VANDALIA — A new traffic signal is going to be installed at an intersection involving a ramp for Interstate 75.

On Monday, a new traffic signal will be placed at the intersection of Northwoods Blvd. and the I-75 South ramp in Vandalia.

Currently, there is a stop sign there for drivers getting off the interstate.

A flashing yellow operation will be installed on June 3, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The signals will transition into a Stop-and-Go (Red, Yellow, Green) operation on the week of Monday, June 10.

Traffic will continue to use the stop sign until activation.





