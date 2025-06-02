New study compares college graduates’ student loan debt to their earnings; How Miami Valley ranks

DAYTON — The cost of a four-year college degree is going up, and with that, Ohioans are shouldering these expenses.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley spoke with a WalletHub analyst about current student loan debt trends. Hear more about how Miami Valley cities rank LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

A recent WalletHub survey revealed that some cities in the Miami Valley are feeling the weight of that heftier price tag more than other cities.

WalletHub said in their study that the U.S. collectively has $1.6 trillion in student debt, which calculates out to about $40K per student with a loan.

“So, $38,000 per borrower, that’s a substantial amount of money, especially if you’re a new grad and your starting salary is not likely to come close to this. It’s a huge problem, and it’s becoming unsustainable in a lot of parts of the country,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

