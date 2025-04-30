New report lists Dayton, 4 other Ohio cities as top housing markets

DAYTON — A new report ranked five cities in Ohio, including Dayton, as top housing markets for Spring 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com recently released a report listing the top 20 housing markets that future homeowners should look into.

TRENDING STORIES:

The cities listed here are located in competitive, in-demand metropolitan areas with a low cost of living, according to the report.

It specifically looks at the median home listing prices in March 2025 and unemployment rates in February 2025.

The following communities in Ohio made this quarter’s list:

Toledo, Ohio, ranked No. 1 with a median listing price of $235,000 and an unemployment rate of 6.6%.

Canton-Massillon, Ohio, ranked No. 5, with a median listing price of $240,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.8%.

Akron, Ohio, ranked No. 6, with a median listing price of $225,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.6%.

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-PA, ranked No. 18, with a median listing price of $185,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.2%.

Dayton ranked No. 19 with a median listing price of $240,000 and an unemployment rate of 5.4%.

Cities in New Hampshire, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan were also listed.

The report said the Midwest “dominates” with low home prices, low cost of living, and climate resiliency.

The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com used data from the 200 largest metropolitan areas in the country to create this list, according to the report.

For more information, click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group