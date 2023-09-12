New program allows local community to fill needs of students in their district

MIAMISBURG — Some schools in our area are now using a program that lets people check on what things students in their district need.

There are 15 advocates in each of the schools in Miamisburg City School District that students or parents can go to if they know a student who may need something their family cannot provide for them.

“There’s a lot of need in our community that we’re unable to reach,” Casey Hess, a social worker at Miamisburg School District said.

The program is called “Neighborhood Bridges”.

Hess said the district launched the program just two weeks ago.

“We’ve had about six needs and roughly those six needs probably impacted about ten students,” she said.

Hess and codirector of the program Alison Masters lead the charge in bringing the program to Miamisburg.

>> Ohio’s new school bus safety task force holds first meeting

“I feel like this program is going to help build the connection with our community to our students,” Hess said.

Hess said oftentimes items like gym shoes, bed sheets and socks are things families feel embarrassed to ask for.

Rick Bannister, the founder and CEO of Neighborhood Bridges, said he wanted to create a way for communities to jump in and help each other anonymously to take away the fear of asking for help.

Hess said people who want to donate can drop off times at the board office.

“I know the very first shoe that we had for a 9th grader at the high school, the guidance counselor said you should have seen his face when he just got a simple pair of shoes. It was a whole new world for him,” she said.

Banister said his goal is for neighborhood bridges to reach all 50 states in the United States.





©2023 Cox Media Group