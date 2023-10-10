New paving project to cause delays in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A new paving project begins today in Greene County.

Road crews will be paving Waynesville Jamestown Road between Anderson Road and U.S. 68, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

Construction is set to happen between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The project is expected to take two weeks to complete, pending weather and equipment.

While the project is worked on, flaggers will be maintained by flaggers. Travelers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

