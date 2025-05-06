New mobile unit brings job services to community

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami Valley county is making it easier for job seekers.

A new mobile unit is bringing resources directly to you, addressing transportation concerns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We can assist citizens and connect them, and the jobs that they need,” Sara Bowers, director of Job and Family Services’ new mobile unit, said.

This mobile unit is just a few weeks old in the county, commissioners approved the $84,000 purchase so that job seekers can overcome a big hurdle.

TRENDING STORIES:

“People don’t have vehicles and, sometimes, our county transit can’t fulfill all the needs,” Bowers said.

People in Miami County said they have seen this obstacle firsthand.

“A lot of people don’t have access to transportation or a reliable car,” Noel Martin, executive director of Partners in Hope, said.

The mobile unit will make its rounds to every party of the county, providing resources like resume building and interview skills.

“We have about 700 jobs on average open a month in Miami County,” Bowers said.

She said the county has seen at least three mass layoffs.

“We can help those individuals affected by that layoff before it happens with resumes connecting with other employers, things like that,” Bowers said.

Martin said she likes the idea of the mobile unit.

“I think the mobile unit will be great because it gets closer to where people actually live,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group