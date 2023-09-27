New local city ordinance looks to protect national security

BEAVERCREEK — The city of Beavercreek is turning its attention to national security.

This week the council passed an ordinance it hopes will help protect the security of Wright Patterson Air Force base

During a city council meeting Monday members passed an ordinance designed to deter individuals and companies with malicious intent from purchasing land near the base.

The legislation requires individuals and companies seeking zoning permits within the city to certify that they are not being reviewed by the Committee of Foreign Investments in the United States.

The committee reviews foreign investment and real estate transactions to see the effect they have on the county’s national security.

If an applicant is being reviewed, they have to provide appropriate documentation before the city will issue a permit.

City staff is required to report any potential violations to the city manager and council.

“The next step is to try to encourage the other communities around the Air Force Base to maybe follow suit and consider something similar,” Mayor Bob Stone said.

The city’s vice mayor came up with the idea to persuade the ordinance.









