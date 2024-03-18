New K9 officer joins Preble County police force

PREBLE COUNTY — A local police force added another K9 officer to its force.

The Eaton Police Division received a new K9 officer with funding from the Rotary Club of Dayton, according to a spokesperson from the division.

In 2022, the Rotary Club held its Red Ribbon Project to provide K9 officers and, or K9 equipment to local law enforcement agencies.

The Dayton Fraternal Order of Police received the money and distributed it among local agencies, the spokesperson said.

The Rotary Club named the new K9 Orville, but he will use his nickname Loki while in service.

K9 Loki is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd, the spokesperson said.

Loki will be K9 Officer Craig Jones’ partner.

