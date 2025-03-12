New jewelry store coming to local shopping center

BEAVERCREEK — A new jewelry store is coming to The Greene in Beavercreek, according to a social media post from the mall.

A Kendra Scott store will be opening soon at the shopping center.

The shop sells jewelry for women and men, as well as various accessories.

The mall announced the plans for the store on social media last week.

A grand opening date has not been announced yet.

Other nearby Kendra Scott stores are at Liberty Center in Butler County, Easton Town Center in Franklin County and Kenwood Towne Centre in Hamilton County.

