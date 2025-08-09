New inclusive playground opens at Stillwater Center

DAYTON — Montgomery County has unveiled a new inclusive playground designed for residents of all ages and abilities.

The playground, called The Cove, was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Stillwater Center on Friday.

It aims to provide accessible recreational opportunities for nearly 100 residents with severe developmental disabilities and significant medical needs.

“Play isn’t just limited to children,” said Commission President Judy Dodge. “For our residents, especially those with complex needs, accessible recreation is essential for joy, connection and well-being.”

The Cove features a wide range of sensory and interactive elements, including an aero-glider, wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, inclusive swings, wider ramps, and a soft, impact-absorbing surface for easier navigation with mobility devices.

Residents can engage with musical instruments, sensory panels, and a water table that encourages hands-on exploration. A large overhead reflective flower captures sunlight and casts gentle, shifting patterns below, adding a calming visual experience.

Inside the main structure, interactive panels that shake, rattle, and respond to touch provide rich tactile stimulation and promote sensory engagement.

The County Commissioners authorized the use of $709,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to construct the playground.

The name “The Cove” reflects the values and heart of Stillwater Center’s mission: Caring, Opportunities, Visibility, and Empowerment.

Stillwater Center hopes to open the playground to other partners and community groups in the special needs community for playdates in the future.

“Life is to be lived to the fullest, and we provide a space that’s limitless,” said Dr. Michelle Pierce-Mobley, Stillwater Center Director. “Even the simplest experiences, like swinging or spinning on a Merry-Go-Round, can create powerful moments of joy and connection. Everyone deserves to feel like they belong.”

