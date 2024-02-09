New fire chief sworn in at Moraine City Council meeting

MORAINE — The City of Moraine has sworn in its new fire chief.

The Moraine City Council swore in Traci Kuzminski at Thursday night’s meeting.

“We are excited that Traci can continue her career with the City of Moraine,” said Mayor Teri Murphy.

She was named the city’s new fire chief on Monday.

“I’m humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to continue my career with the Moraine Fire Division,” Kuzmiski stated. “I am thankful and excited that I can continue to serve the citizens of Moraine.”

She has been with the City of Moraine since 2004 and recently served as the Deputy Fire Chief.

