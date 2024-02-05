New Dayton Fire Director & Chief to be sworn in Monday; Other personnel to receive promotions

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department’s new Director and Chief will be sworn in Monday, Feb. 5, according to a spokesperson from the department.

On Monday the City of Dayton will swear in Deputy Chief Mike Rice as the new Director and Chief of the Dayton Fire Department.

Rice started with DFD in 2001 and has since made his way up the rankings.

The promotion ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Dayton Metro Library’s main theater room, the spokesperson said.

Rice’s promotion follows the retirement of DFD Director and Chief Jeff Lykins. Lykins served the City of Dayton for nearly 32 years.

After Rice is sworn in, four other DFD personnel will be receiving promotions, the spokesperson said.

Captain Brad French will be promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief. He began his career with DFD in 2006.

Captain Tyler McCoy will be promoted to the rank of District Chief. He also began his career with DFD in 2006.

Lieutenant Allen Dudziak will be promoted to the rank of Captain. He began his career with DFD in 2007.

Firefighter Andrew Ferguson will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. He began his career with DFD in 2006.

