New city council member appointed in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The West Carrollton City Council appointed a new member at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Michael Boyle was sworn in during the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting to fill a vacated seat, a city spokesperson said.

He will fill the seat that was vacated by Rick Barnhart, who was elected mayor last November.

Barnhart previously served on the City Council from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2023.

Boyle was one of five applicants to fill that position.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the residents of West Carrollton as a member of the City Council,” he said. “I am committed to working collaboratively with my fellow council members and city officials to address the needs of our community and to ensure that West Carrollton continues to thrive.”

Boyle was appointed mid-term and will need to run in November 2025 to continue an additional term on the West Carrollton City Council.

