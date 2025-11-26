New ceramics studio, gallery coming to Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A new ceramics studio and gallery is coming to southern Montgomery County.

Centerville City Council has approved a lease agreement for Reclaim Ceramics to open a new studio in Uptown Centerville.

The studio, operated by artists Mollie and Britt Thorp, is expected to open in early Spring 2026, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Reclaim Ceramics will feature a ceramics studio, gallery, and educational space, offering hands-on arts programming, youth activities, special events, and a retail gallery.

The studio will be moving into 30 North Main Street, which the city said is a significant piece of Centerville’s architectural heritage.

“We feel aligned with Centerville’s commitment to preserving its history while fostering creativity and community,” Mollie Thorp said.

Britt Thorp, who was raised in Centerville, expressed excitement about returning home, saying, “There is something really special about Centerville, not only because of family and friends, but because it still has that Midwest small-town charm, even though it’s growing fast.”

