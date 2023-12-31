New bubble tea shop coming to Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A new bubble tea shop is coming to the Miami Valley.

Yumi Boba Tea announced plans on social media to open a third location at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

According to its Facebook page, the bubble tea shop will be located at 55 Chestnut St. Suite 104.

It is expected to open in spring 2024.

The tea shop also has locations in Riverside at 170 Woodman Drive and in Miamisburg at 204 Springboro Pike.

For more information, you can visit Yumi Boba Tea’s website here.

