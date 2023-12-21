New bubble tea and coffee shop coming to the Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — A new bubble tea and coffee shop is opening in the Miami Valley.

1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee announced on its Facebook page that it is coming soon to Huber Heights.

The business will be located at 7665 Old Troy Pike next to Planet Fitness.

The shop features hot or iced coffee, teas, milk teas, boba milk, smoothies, French and Italian soda, desserts and Vietnamese snacks.

The shop did not say when it will officially open.

