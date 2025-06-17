New body cam video shows deputies finding suspect who ran from police chase, wrong-way crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Brand new body camera video shows a different perspective after a police chase ended in a wrong-way crash on a busy interstate earlier this month.

A foot chase started after a multi-car crash on I-75 in Moraine on June 5.

News Center 7 obtained body camera footage from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office that shows deputies arresting one of the suspects.

They believe the man jumped from a 20-foot wall and was under the influence of drugs.

“We need a medic, he’s full of dope. Anyone have Narcan on them?” a deputy is heard saying on body camera footage.

