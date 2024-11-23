Neighbors express concern over rise in juvenile crime after 3 arrested in connection to car theft

VANDALIA — People in Vandalia say they do not like hearing kids stealing cars in their neighborhood.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11 p.m., Vandalia police arrested three juveniles in connection to several car thefts in Vandalia and other communities.

Antoine Scott told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson he was just talking with his family about young people trying to steal cars. He heard it was happening on his cousin’s street.

“Starting out their juvenile lives, that type of negative behavior,” Scott said. “Some young kids busted out their windows. Okay, so I don’t know if they will, you know, it was like an attempt to possibly try to steal their cars.”

News Center 7 spoke with a Vandalia Police Sergeant, who confirmed that Vandalia officers arrested three juveniles in connection to car theft, saying that detectives obtained confessions regarding multiple vehicle thefts from Vandalia and other communities.

Scott said he blames both the kids and adults.

“I just honestly believe that there’s a lack of oversight. You know, parents, guardians, people actually monitoring and watching them,” Scott said.

He also would like to see more programs offered to young people, like one that helped him land a job.

“I was able to get a work permit through the county where I was able to work so many hours if I would say, create more programs like that,” Scott said.

Scott said people need to work as a community to keep kids safe and busy, or they’ll end up in one of three places.

“It only just ends in a couple of places, which is Maybe jails, institutions, and the worst death,” Scott said.

Vandalia Police said they would release more information on the car thefts next week.

