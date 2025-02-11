Neighbors concerned after ‘rusty looking water’ coming from taps; city responds

HUBER HEIGHTS — People were concerned after they turned on their water and saw it looked different.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Nancy Kenny and some other neighbors in Huber Heights noticed their tap water looking cloudy or slightly yellow.

Kenny said she discolored tap water Monday night.

“I don’t wanna have my yard dug up for pipes and stuff because I can’t afford that,” Kenny said.

News Center 7 reached out to Huber Heights who sent a statement that said in part:

“The water department had routine maintenance on the software system which caused a minor issue with the water system. This then caused the flow of water to slow and/or change direction suddenly, which stirred up sediment in the water pipes.”

City officials also mentioned a water main or pipe break can cause discoloration but the water is safe.

Kenny has lived in Huber Heights for 12 years and this is the second time she noticed discoloration in her tap water.

“They’re real good about everything around here. They keep everything up real quick and everything so,” Kenny said.

Most in the neighborhood said their water cleared up after a day or so.

More information on discolored water can be found here.

