Need help filing your taxes this season? Volunteer trained professionals are at the ready

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County residents who need help filing taxes are invited to the Job Center on Friday morning.

>> Judge attacked in courtroom thankful for building protocols

Assistance will be provided by the Earned Income Tax Credit and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance coalition in Room 1133 at the center, 1111 S. Edwin Moses Blvd., and at multiple locations that will be made public at the kickoff event that begins at 10 a.m.

“We’re thrilled with how beneficial this program has been for the residents of Montgomery County,” Commissioner Judy Dodge said in a prepared statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Thanks for this program, eligible individuals can file their taxes for free and can get one-on-one assistance from trained professionals,” Dodge said. “They can also find out if they qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which can be a huge benefit to working families.”

©2024 Cox Media Group