More than 1K without power in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — More than 1,000 people in Greene County are without power as of 2:40 p.m. on Friday.
According to the AES Ohio outage map, approximately 1,094 people do not have power just north of Bellbrook.
A spokesperson with AES said crews are currently working to learn what caused this outage.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
