More than 1K without power in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — More than 1,000 people in Greene County are without power as of 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the AES Ohio outage map, approximately 1,094 people do not have power just north of Bellbrook.

A spokesperson with AES said crews are currently working to learn what caused this outage.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



