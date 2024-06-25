Nearly 3,000 without power across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly 3,000 people are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley.
As of 1:23 p.m., 2,922 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio Outage map.
>> LIVE UPDATES: Chance of strong to severe storms today
The majority of the outages are being reported in Montgomery County.
AES Ohio is reporting the following outages:
- Montgomery County: 2,588
- Logan County: 325
- Champaign County: 2
- Clark County: 1
- Shelby County: 6
We will continue updating this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group