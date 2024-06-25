Nearly 3,000 without power across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly 3,000 people are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 1:23 p.m., 2,922 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio Outage map.

The majority of the outages are being reported in Montgomery County.

AES Ohio is reporting the following outages:

Montgomery County: 2,588

Logan County: 325

Champaign County: 2

Clark County: 1

Shelby County: 6

