Nearly 3,000 without power across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly 3,000 people are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 1:23 p.m., 2,922 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio Outage map.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Chance of strong to severe storms today

The majority of the outages are being reported in Montgomery County.

AES Ohio is reporting the following outages:

  • Montgomery County: 2,588
  • Logan County: 325
  • Champaign County: 2
  • Clark County: 1
  • Shelby County: 6

We will continue updating this story.

