Nearly 2,000 without power in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Nearly 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Darke County.

As of 2 p.m., 1,871 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The majority of the outages are being reported in Greenville.

