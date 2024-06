DAYTON — Nearly 200 animals were microchipped during a free microchipping event on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton from 1-5:45 p.m.

During the event, the humane society said they were able to microchip 188 animals.

Microchipping is also offered at the adoption center at 1661 Nicholas Rd during normal business hours.

It costs $20.





