Nearly 2 billion people impacted by data breaches last year, study shows

TROY — Nearly 2 billion people have their most private information compromised last year, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center.

From healthcare to city governments to even local schools, it seems nowhere is safe from a data breach,

News Center 7 previously reported that earlier this year Troy City Schools was a part of a nationwide data breach impacting the PowerSchool software.

“It essentially manages all of our student data, demographic data, school data a wide variety of things,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said.

Names and addresses were some of the data accessed in the breach.

The Identity Theft Resource Center found that there were more the 3,100 data breaches last year.

