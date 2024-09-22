Nearly 1,500 without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Nearly 1,500 people are without power in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

As of 8:38 a.m., 1,485 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The estimated restoration time is 9 a.m.

