Nearly 1,500 without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Nearly 1,500 people are without power in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
As of 8:38 a.m., 1,485 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
The estimated restoration time is 9 a.m.
News Center 7 will continue updating this story.
