NB State Route 4 shut down in Clark County after vehicle crashes into deer

CLARK COUNTY — Northbound State Route 4 is closed following a crash in Clark County on Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers and medics were dispatched around 12:53 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on State Route 4 at the 10 Mile Marker.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the crash involved a vehicle in a deer.

Troopers, deputies, and medics are at the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

