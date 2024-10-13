Nazi-looted Monet, missing for more than 80 years, returned to family by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has returned a Nazi-looted Claude Monet to its rightful owners.

The investigation began in 2021 after the FBI received information from the Commission for Looted Art in Europe about the stolen Monet.

“Bord de Mer”, created around 1865, had been part of the Parlagi family’s collection before the Nazis seized it in 1940, according to the FBI.

After fleeing Austria in 1938, the Parlagis stored their belongings, which were later seized by the Gestapo.

Eventually, the Monet was purchased at an auction by a Nazi art dealer and disappeared in 1941.

The FBI saw their chance when the artwork was listed for sale at a Houston art gallery.

After explaining the history to the current owners of the artwork, they voluntarily surrendered the piece.

In addition to the Monet, several other pieces of artwork were stolen from the Parlagi family in 1940.

Including a signed Paul Signac watercolor from 1903, titled “Seine in Paris (Pont de Grenelle),” which is still missing today.

If you believe you have information about the stolen Signac, you are encouraged to contact the FBI’s Art Crime Program or FBI New York at NYArtCrime@fbi.gov.

