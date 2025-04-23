NATO security measures impacting downtown traffic, especially for the court

DAYTON — In less than a month the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will bring hundreds of people, and tight security, to Dayton.

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 6, the Montgomery County Court system is close to the center of NATO activity at the Schuster Center. They can’t close their doors, but they are having to make major adjustments for the NATO gathering.

“We are looking at maybe a reduced schedule for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Steve Hollon said.

Hollon is the administrator for the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

NATO security is expected to make it difficult for employees, and those with court dates, to make it to the Schuster Center.

“There’s going to be a lot of people here, a lot of areas cordoned off, traffic flows are going to be disrupted,” Hollon said.

Pre-NATO work is already disrupting traffic on Main Street and along Third Street downtown.

The blocked off areas may spread out three blocks in every direction from the Schuster Center. Security and fencing during the week of the NATO assembly will make things worse.

Hollon said they may try to avoid scheduling trials for that week, but not all business can be delayed.

“Arraignments still have to happen, civil stalking protection orders still have to be processed, some hearings still have to be held,” Hollon said.

Hollon says they want to limit the need for deputies in the court house because they might be needed elsewhere, and court employees may be able to handle some things remotely due to recent Covid-19 protocols.

“So our productivity shouldn’t be affected. We’re just trying to keep the people away from downtown,” Hollon.

Hollon says the court employees want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

