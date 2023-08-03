Nationwide emergency alert test set for the fall

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts will take place this fall.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), will be conducting the two portions of testing on Oct. 4. Both tests are scheduled to begin around 2:20 p.m., according to FEMA.

The Wireless Emergency Alert test will be directed to all consumer cell phones and the Emergency Alert System test will be sent to radios and televisions.

The purpose of the test is to “ensure that systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies.”

