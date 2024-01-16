National Museum to reopen Tuesday after being closed due to water supply issue

WPAFB — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will be back open on Tuesday after a water supply forced it to close on Monday.

The museum had to turn away visitors on Monday because of the water supply issue.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with those people on Monday who turned away from the museum not knowing it was closed.

“I flew up here from Florida,” said Fred Long. “So, I’m out here on business.”

Driver after driver was turned away from the museum because it was closed.

“I stopped by the museum to check it out,” Long told Patterson. “So, yeah, it kind of hampered my day.”

Long used to be in the Air Force and wanted to see the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force for the first time. But he’s on a tight schedule.

“Will you try again maybe (Tuesday)?” Patterson asked him.

“No,” he answered. “My schedule won’t allow it. (Monday) was going to be the day.”

News Center 7 was there as police blocked the entrance, rerouting people away from the museum.

Some went to the Boonshaft Museum in its place.

Patterson reached out to Ty Greenlees, the museum’s chief of public affairs.

He said that the museum lost its water supply shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning. They are not sure what caused the issue. It remained closed for Monday.

The museum announced on its webpage Monday afternoon at around 2:45 p.m. that “Water service has been restored and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will resume normal operations on Tuesday.”

The museum will be back open today at 9:00 a.m.

