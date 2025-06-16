Local

Names announced for the eaglets of Carillon Park Eagles ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’

By WHIO Staff
Carillon Park Eaglets Carillon Park Eaglets "Peace" and "Liberty". Photo courtesy of Jim Weller (Jim Weller)
DAYTON — Names have been announced for the eaglets of the Carillon Park eagles, “Willa” and “Scout”.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Carillon Park eagles, “Willa” and “Scout” welcomed two eaglets in April of this year.

Willa bonded with Scout after her former mate, Orv, disappeared in October 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The two eaglets have been named, according to eagle expert Jim Weller.

They are named Peace and Liberty, according to Weller.

Peace and Liberty should fledge in about 2 weeks.

