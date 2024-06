DAYTON — Dayton will soon have another spot for those looking to get a taste of soul food.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food announced it will be opening at W. Social Tap and Table on Monday, June 24.

>> New cheesesteak restaurant to open in the Miami Valley

Until then, you can visit the restaurant’s location in Middletown.

For updates, you can visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

©2024 Cox Media Group