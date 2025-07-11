‘My house is on fire!’ 911 call details moment home catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters extinguished a house fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters responded just before 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 described to dispatchers the moment the house caught fire.

“My house is on fire!” she yelled. “Oh my god, oh my god.”

The dispatcher asked where the fire was.

“It’s the stove in the kitchen, the kitchen, the kitchen!” she answered.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and the extent of the damage.

We will update this story.

