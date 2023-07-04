Murder investigation ensues after 6 killed, 1 injured in South Carolina house fire

GREEN POND, SOUTH CAROLINA — A murder investigation was launched after six people died while another was critically injured in a house fire in South Carolina.

Law enforcement agents and firefighters were dispatched near a house on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond Sunday at around 11 a.m. on reports of a structure fire, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

When authorities arrived, they found multiple dead bodies. One person, however, was still alive needing medical attention. As a result, the surviving victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

Shortly after, Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was arrested and charged with attempted murder of the surviving victim.

“Additional charges are pending the victim’s identification and autopsy results,” the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

None of the victims’ identities were released. But, Sheriff Buddy Hill and his office believed that Manigo was the brother-in-law of one of the victims as well as the father of another. Those two suffered stab wounds, which may have led to their death.

No further information regarding the investigation was released due to its ongoing nature.

Manigo was held at the Colleton Detention Center while more charges were pending, awaiting the autopsy report.

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division arson investigators assisted with the case.

