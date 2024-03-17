Multiple road construction projects to close lanes on U.S. 40 and SR 4 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Multiple road construction projects will close lanes on U.S. 40 and State Route 4 in Clark County.

Lane closures on U.S. 40 in both directions between Lagonda Ave and Water Street will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting on Monday, March 18.

The closures will last through Thursday while crews repair guardrail.

SR 4 will be fully closed between U.S. 40/National Rd and Lower Valley Pike for 15-minute periods from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, MArch 24.

Traffic will be maintained in a rolling roadblock with enforcement officers.

Crews will be completing overhead utility work.

