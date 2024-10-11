Multiple natural disasters damage Logan County family’s homes

LOGAN COUNTY — A family in Logan County has dealt with more than their fair share of natural disasters in 2024.

Over the past decade, the Hoffman family has split their time between Indiana Lake in Logan County and St. Petersburg, Florida, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

In March, their home in Russells Point was damaged during an EF3 tornado. Three people died and 133 structures were destroyed in this story.

The family was in Florida at the time of the storm.

“I keep a lot of our family albums, photo albums here in Ohio because I always thought, ‘Oh, this is much safer than in Florida.’ So when we first heard the tornado hit here in March it was scary because we knew it came right through here through Lakeview and Russells Point,” Cynthia Hoffman said.

Their Ohio home sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damages and repairs were completed after seven months, WBNS-10 reported.

Not long after, Hurricanes Helene and Milton were forecasted to hit their home in Florida.

“It is very stressful, just the waiting,” Hoffman said.

Their home was in evacuation zone A, close to the Tropicana Field. Strong winds from Hurricane Milton ripped off the field’s roof.

The Hoffmans said their neighbors told them that their home had minor damage.

“I was telling our friends I can’t imagine the Lord would give me a tornado and a hurricane in the same year but we did within seven months,” Hoffman said. “Being a person of faith I am praying for the people, the people who lost loved ones, property yes it is horribly devastating, but you can always replace it.”

