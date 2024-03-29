Multiple lane closures expected on I-75 through Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Those traveling through Miami County on Interstate 75 might experience delays in April.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, lanes on I-75 will be closed as crews work on two projects.

From April 14 to 18, drivers should expect overnight lane closures in both directions on I-75 between Country Club Road and State Route 41.

ODOT crews will repair guardrails and do roadway maintenance from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From April 22 to May 3, intermittent lane closures will occur on I-75 in each direction between the Miami and Montgomery County line and Peters Road.

Crews will sweep and clean drains along the median barrier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

