Multiple injuries after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — There are multiple injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police and medics responded around 2:25 a.m. to Owens Drive and Arlene Avenue on initial reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters respond after part of building collapses in Dayton
- STAY INFORMED: Nearly 50 school districts delayed due to cold temperatures
- Man arrested after stabbing with hatchet leads to hours-long standoff in Montgomery County
Video and photos show a car sustained rear-end damage while a pick-up truck had front-end damage.
A wrecker removed both vehicles from the scene.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group