Multiple injuries after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — There are multiple injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police and medics responded around 2:25 a.m. to Owens Drive and Arlene Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video and photos show a car sustained rear-end damage while a pick-up truck had front-end damage.

A wrecker removed both vehicles from the scene.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group