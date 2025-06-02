Multiple houses, car hit by bullets after shots fired

DAYTON — An argument led to gunfire in a Dayton neighborhood Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 4 p.m., Dayton officers were called to the 1000 block of Grafton Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told police that two groups of people got into an argument and began shooting at each other, according to Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman with Dayton police.

Coleman said the groups knew each other.

“It’s not like it was a random attack, they knew each other, they decided to have gunfire possibly against each other,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the shots were fired, the groups ran from the scene.

Three houses and a car were hit by gunfire, Coleman said.

Officers did not find anyone hurt.

Police are asking anyone who may have video of the shooting or witnessed it to call 937-333-COPS or 937-225-HELP.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group