Multiple fire crews battle detached garage fire in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Clark County — Fire crews battled a detached garage fire in Clark County Sunday evening.

At 4:49 p.m., multiple fire crews responded to reports of a detached garage fire on the 300 block of North Clay Street, according to New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty.

>> 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Trusty said the fire appeared to have started from discarded fireplace materials.

No one was injured in this fire and there was only property damage.

Bethel Township Fire Department in Clark County, Bethel Township Fire Department in Miami County, and Huber Heights Fire Department responded to the scene for mutual aid, Trusty said.

©2024 Cox Media Group