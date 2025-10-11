Multiple dry cold fronts keep fall temperatures in place

DAYTON — After a very warm start to October, it seems fall-like temperatures will stick around. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando! October’s high temperatures so far are running five degrees above average, even with the last few days being cooler!

Fall Weather Looks To Stick Around

Our first dry cold front is moving through Saturday morning with just a few clouds. This will keep morning temperatures more seasonable to end the weekend and start the next work week.

Another dry cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday which will once again drop temperatures. Thursday and Friday morning will drop into the mid 40s, but frost looks unlikely at this point.

