Multiple agencies respond to fire in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a fire in Shelby County Tuesday.

Around 5:30 p.m. multiple firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 9300 block of SR-47 around 5:30 p.m.

An iWitness7 viewer reported firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren Township, Lockington, and Port Jefferson on the scene.

Initial reports indicate that a farmhouse caught fire.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





