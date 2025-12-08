Minor injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 WB; All lanes reopened

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Minor injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Interstate 70 during the Monday morning commute.

Just after 6 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers and medics were dispatched to a crash on I-70 westbound just past I-75, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed that the crash involved at least three vehicles.

Minor injuries were reported, but the dispatcher could not confirm how many people were injured.

Several lanes were blocked on I-70 for a short time, but the interstate has since reopened.

OHGO is reporting that the right shoulder remains blocked.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

