Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-75 NB in Moraine

MORAINE — Traffic delays have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Moraine Friday night.

Around 7 p.m. Moraine police were called to a crash on I-75 near Dryden Road, according to Moraine dispatchers.

Dispatchers said at least two cars were involved in the crash, but additional vehicles may also be involved.

An iWitness7 viewer reported seeing several vehicles involved in the crash.

The right two lanes are currently closed as crews work to clear the crash.

Information about injuries was unavailable at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

I-75 NB Traffic backup (OHGO)









