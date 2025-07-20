Multi-day enforcement efforts led to several arrests, drug and gun seizures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple people were arrested, and several drugs and guns were seized during a 9-day initiative led by Springfield police.

Between July 2 and July 11, the Springfield Police Division had a “coordinated and proactive” enforcement effort in response to a recent increase in gun violence and criminal activity.

“This collaborative effort united local, county, and state partners with a shared mission: to enhance safety, disrupt violent crime, and address drug trafficking networks in our community,” the division said.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted Springfield police in this effort, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Adult Parole Authority and Dayton DEA.

“These operations are part of our ongoing strategy to use safer tactics, modern technology, and data-driven enforcement to create a stronger, safer Springfield,” the division said.

During the 9-day initiative, Springfield police officers executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Authorities seized 1 kilogram of cocaine, 1 kilogram of fentanyl, and 1 handgun.

In a separate investigation, officers arrested one person for drug trafficking and recovered 3 guns, 80 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of fentanyl, and 20 grams of meth.

The division shared the following results for its operation on July 8:

35 traffic stops

22 citations

1 OVI arrest

5 felony arrests

1 felony drug arrest

3 misdemeanor arrests

1 misdemeanor drug arrest

3 firearms seized

11 prescription pills seized

4 grams of suspected cocaine seized

Additional information on those arrested during this initiative and where the operations took place was not immediately available.

“These operations are part of a larger strategy to proactively address the root causes of violence and prevent the devastating aftermath associated with drug trafficking and illegal firearms,” the division said.

