Motorcyclist seriously injured in Greene County crash

BATH TWP, Greene County — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Greene County Sunday afternoon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post Lieutenant Robert Hilderbrandt.

At 2:38 p.m., multiple law enforcement officials and medics responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of State Route 4 and Huffman Dam Road in Bath Township.

A preliminary investigation from OSHP found that a 2018 Ford F-150 turned in front of a 2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle causing a collision, Hilderbrandt said.

Before turning left onto SR-4, the driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old Fairborn man, stopped at the intersection.

When the driver turned, a 30-year-old man from Medway was driving north on SR-4.

The motorcyclist did not have a stop sign. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hilderbrandt said.

The Fairborn man was not injured in this crash.

The incident is under investigation by OSHP Xenia Post.

Troopers on scene were assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside police and fire departments, Fairborn Fire Department and a towing company.

