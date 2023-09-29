Motorcyclist seriously injured, cited after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being thrown from his bike during a crash in Springfield Wednesday.

Around 11:35 a.m. Springfield police and medics were called to North Bechtle Avenue and Commerce Road to reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Springfield police crash report.

An initial investigation indicates that a car was stopped at the intersection at a red light in the left turn lane.

When the light turned green the car entered the intersection and waited to make a left turn.

A motorcycle, operated by a 43-year-old Urbana man, ran the red light and hit the car on the driver’s side.

The motorcyclist was then thrown from his motorcycle and suffered “significant injury”, according to the crash report.

The motorcyclist was immediately taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he admitted to running the red light.

He was cited for a red light violation.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The motorcyclist’s current condition is not known or what injuries they suffered.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





