Motorcyclist seriously injured in area crash

RICHMOND — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Richmond on Wednesday morning.

The two-car crash happened at South 13th Street and South O Street around 8:50 a.m., according to the Richmond Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist was heading south on South 13th Street when they hit an SUV that was heading east on South O Street.

The motorcyclist was transported to Reid Health and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital due to the severity of their injuries, according to the police department.

They are currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, the police department said.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police department at (765) 983-7247.

This crash remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.

