Motorcyclist seriously injured after striking deer Saturday on local roadway

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Miami County — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after striking a deer Saturday in Miami County, according to an Ohio Department of Public Safety crash report.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a motorcycle crash involving a deer in the 5000 block of Drake Road in Washington Township around 7:45 p.m.

A 30-year-old Piqua man was riding a motorcycle east on Drake Road when he struck a deer in the roadway, according to the crash report.

The motorcycle dragged the deer about 15 yards before separating. The motorcyclist then drove off the right side of the road and the man was ejected.

The motorcyclist was driving the speed limit but was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

He was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn his condition as of Monday.

